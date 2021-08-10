Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 93,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,021. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.