Collective 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $266,486.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Collective has a market capitalization of $325,508.97 and approximately $266,486.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00819759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039575 BTC.

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,411 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

