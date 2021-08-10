Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Myomo stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 14,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Myomo has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myomo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Myomo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

