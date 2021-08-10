Colliers Securities Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.