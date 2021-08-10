Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.68. 3,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,727. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

