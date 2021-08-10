Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 165,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

