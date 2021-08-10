Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 2,864,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

