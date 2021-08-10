Compass Point Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Buy

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of COMP stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.