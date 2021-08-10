Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

