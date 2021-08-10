Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $47.28 on Friday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

