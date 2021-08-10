Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $105,313.46 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $105,313.46 and $183,715.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.00840876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041725 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

