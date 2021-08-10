ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Buys $999,000.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE COP traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 472,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

