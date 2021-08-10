Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $229.35

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.35 and traded as low as $218.00. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 141 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

