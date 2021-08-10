Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to C$2,100.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNSWF. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,116.67.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,620.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,524.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,700.00.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

