Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ROAD opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

