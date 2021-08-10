Contrasting Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.93 $19.22 million $1.70 14.68 Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.18 $37.47 million $1.05 23.65

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citizens & Northern pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citizens & Northern and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.87%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.40%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 22.09% 10.77% 1.43% Byline Bancorp 23.85% 10.19% 1.23%

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

