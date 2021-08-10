Contrasting Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Primis Financial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACNB and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14% Primis Financial 27.27% 9.12% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Primis Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million 2.33 $18.39 million N/A N/A Primis Financial $143.23 million 2.72 $23.29 million $1.03 15.43

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Summary

ACNB beats Primis Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset-based lending, as well as Mobiliti, a mobile banking application for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking with bill payment services, as well as Kasasa, a rewards program. As of December 31, 2020, it operated forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

