Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 956.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,036. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

