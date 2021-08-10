Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,901 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 477,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

