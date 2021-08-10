Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,455. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 69,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,580. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

