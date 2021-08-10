Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

