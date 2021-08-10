Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,256. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

