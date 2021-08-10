Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. 42,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $109.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

