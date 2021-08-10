Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.09. 137,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,846. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $132.47 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

