Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 15,777 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,454,023. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.