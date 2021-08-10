Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $482.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,752. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.76 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

