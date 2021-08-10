Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 72.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

BBY stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. 83,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

