Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 111 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.98. 232,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

