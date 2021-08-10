Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. The stock has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

