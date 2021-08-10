Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $1,677,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

