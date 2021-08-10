Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $36.87 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Landstar System worth $36,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.