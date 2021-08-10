Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pool by 1,425.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,612. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $20,549,684. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

