Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,147 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $30,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,371. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

