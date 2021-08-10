CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 829,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.