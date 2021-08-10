Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CNR stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.