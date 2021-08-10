Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 721,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,914. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

