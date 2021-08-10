Cornichon Price Down 12.9% This Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $18,475.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00155279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,561.57 or 0.99644669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00816573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,064,828 coins and its circulating supply is 16,822,979 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars.

