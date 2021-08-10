Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 3,030,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,128. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66. Corteva has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.