Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CRTX traded up $21.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,390. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
