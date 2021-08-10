Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $205.69

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.69 and last traded at $205.91, with a volume of 13215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

