Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.27. Covestro has a 52 week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.