Craig Hallum Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $240.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $230.64. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,222 shares of company stock worth $590,643. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

