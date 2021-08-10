Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 454 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Crane by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 140,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Crane by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

