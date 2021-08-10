Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given New €16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.