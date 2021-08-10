Credit Suisse Group Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $24.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Switch by 186.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 77,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

