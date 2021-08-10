Credit Suisse Group Cuts Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $98.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

