Credit Suisse Group Trims Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.