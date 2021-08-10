Critical Analysis: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Victory Capital and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victory Capital presently has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Hywin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Capital and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.97 $212.52 million $3.71 9.15 Hywin $181.49 million 1.05 $14.99 million N/A N/A

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

