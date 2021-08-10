Critical Analysis: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) vs. Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xometry and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $83.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 91.67%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Xometry.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.29 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -90.00

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Xometry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

