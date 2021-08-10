Critical Review: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) vs. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASML and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 28.82% 36.29% 17.94% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASML and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 4 13 0 2.67 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

ASML presently has a consensus target price of $683.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.36%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 124.62%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than ASML.

Risk & Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASML and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 20.74 $4.06 billion $9.69 81.39 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 142.07 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -16.25

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASML beats Desktop Metal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

